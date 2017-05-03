Head to San Francisco for a Summer of...

Head to San Francisco for a Summer of Love 50th anniversary party

That's because this year marks the 50th anniversary of 1967's "Summer of Love," the legendary social phenomenon that brought upwards of 100,000 young people from across the country to the City by the Bay, lured by articles on the "hippie" or "flower children" phenomenon in Time and Look magazines, and also, of course, by that famous song that promised them they'd "meet some gentle people there." The Summer of Love is still considered the apex of a time when the younger generation still believed they could transform the world through peace and love.

