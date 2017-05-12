Guilt by association: GOP ad attacks ...

Guilt by association: GOP ad attacks Atlanta Democrat with the help of fake San Francisco hippies

The GOP's ad-makers pulled out all the stops on this one: In an effort to portray Georgia congressional wannabe Jon Ossoff as a flaming liberal, its new attack ad features San Francisco hippies and hipsters praising him as "one of us." San Francisco, the city, also has a starring role as the Congressional Leadership Fund's commercial uses wacky liberal characters to make Ossoff, who has received a ton of money in donations from Californians in his race against Republican Karen Handel, practically a poster child for Baghdad-by-the-Bay.

