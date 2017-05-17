Golden Gate Bridge daredevils draw co...

Golden Gate Bridge daredevils draw condemnation for stunts

15 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Two Wisconsin residents - one a high school student - scaled the Golden Gate Bridge from the Marin side and performed stunts on top of the north tower more than 700 feet above the water with no safety equipment, posting the video of their antics on social media. Bridge officials at a press conference Tuesday condemned the actions - which they became aware of earlier this month - but insisted the pair could not have harmed the span.

San Francisco, CA

