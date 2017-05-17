Golden Gate Bridge daredevils draw condemnation for stunts
Two Wisconsin residents - one a high school student - scaled the Golden Gate Bridge from the Marin side and performed stunts on top of the north tower more than 700 feet above the water with no safety equipment, posting the video of their antics on social media. Bridge officials at a press conference Tuesday condemned the actions - which they became aware of earlier this month - but insisted the pair could not have harmed the span.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine Waters/Nancy Pelosi
|4 hr
|Father Brannigan
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Tue
|anonymous
|205
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|Tue
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
|Modeling Companies
|Tue
|Jessica
|1
|Gang of colored boys take over Bart
|May 15
|Auto Phil
|12
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|May 14
|Wondering
|143
|Norteno Gang Members Arrested In Connection Wit... (May '08)
|May 12
|San Diego 13 y Cl...
|71
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC