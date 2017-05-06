French voters in the Bay Area cast ballots in presidential election
French nationalists who live in the Bay Area lined up in San Francisco to vote in the French election Saturday. "You know I try not to be influenced and I did vote for what I wanted to vote despite all this information," said one voter.
