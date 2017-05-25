Former UCSF doctor charged with writing fake prescriptions

A former University of California at San Francisco gastroenterologist accused of fraudulently prescribing Ritalin over a three-year period pleaded not guilty to felony charges in court Thursday. Christian Mathy was arrested last Friday on a warrant issued by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office after an investigation by UCSF police into a complaint from a pharmacy where Mathy had filled prescriptions.

