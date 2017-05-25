Former professor arrested in beatings at California rally
In this April 15, 2017 file photo, anti President Donald Trump protesters clash with Trump supporters during competing demonstrations at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in Berkeley, Calif. Authorities say a former San Francisco Bay Area junior college professor has been arrested for allegedly beating three people during violent clashes between supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Dominican 17
|21,055
|The bizarre 'Flintstones House' in a wealthy Sa...
|14 hr
|Parden Pard
|3
|Hey
|Thu
|Person
|2
|antifa
|Thu
|black kid joe
|2
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Chol
|3
|San Francisco County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Jo jo
|3
|AAA storage facility in Santa Cruz being in the...
|May 24
|narc
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC