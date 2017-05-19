Exploring San Francisco's Embarcadero with my iPhone
I often meet up with my friend Doug Kaye for a couple of hours of street photography in San Francisco. We often meet at San Francisco's Ferry Building and head out from there along San Francisco's Embarcadero towards Pier 24 .
