Death Box

Death Box

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Guardsman

City College lags behind in keeping current with campus elevator maintenance and permits according to the California Department of Industrial Relations regulations leading to student safety concerns that could result in potential death boxes. The DIR website cites California Code of Regulations Title 8 A 3001, which states "no elevator shall be operated without a valid current permit issued by the Division."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardsman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 22 min Frankie Rizzo 150
Support President Trump Sat American 3
Nancy Pelosi Thu Defeat Maxine Wat... 3
beware of phone tax scam May 18 Maria 1
Maxine Waters/Nancy Pelosi May 17 Father Brannigan 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) May 16 anonymous 205
News What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08) May 16 EARTHQUAKE 9
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,949 • Total comments across all topics: 281,173,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC