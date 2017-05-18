Death Box
City College lags behind in keeping current with campus elevator maintenance and permits according to the California Department of Industrial Relations regulations leading to student safety concerns that could result in potential death boxes. The DIR website cites California Code of Regulations Title 8 A 3001, which states "no elevator shall be operated without a valid current permit issued by the Division."
