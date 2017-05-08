Danville police are investigating a m...

Danville police are investigating a murder-suicide that occurred at a home Cross Bridge Place.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

The Northern California coroner for one of the wealthiest counties in the country was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a girl younger than 14. Darrell Harris, 46, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on four felony charges and a misdemeanor count of sexually abusing the girl over the last nine years. Harris is in charge of the coroner's office in Marin County, a wealthy and politically liberal San Francisco suburb north of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento 5 hr take a chance 9
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 11 hr anonymous 203
Two opposite opinions 15 hr Mark Rosenkranz 1
News How Weird festival celebrates everything that m... 23 hr Spotted Girl 1
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... Sat Well Well 128
Lord of the Rings May 6 anonymous 1
News San Francisco district attorney expands Uber la... (Aug '15) May 6 Lyft 3
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC