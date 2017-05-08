Danville police are investigating a murder-suicide that occurred at a home Cross Bridge Place.
The Northern California coroner for one of the wealthiest counties in the country was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a girl younger than 14. Darrell Harris, 46, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on four felony charges and a misdemeanor count of sexually abusing the girl over the last nine years. Harris is in charge of the coroner's office in Marin County, a wealthy and politically liberal San Francisco suburb north of the Golden Gate Bridge.
