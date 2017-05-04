Dan Haifley, Our Ocean Backyard: An underwater granite reef northwest of San Francisco

Located in waters between 6 and 30 miles off Marin County and 42 miles northwest of San Francisco, Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuary's 1,286 square nautical miles don't touch land. Established in 1989 and expanded in 2015 along with adjacent Greater Farallones, it covers the 4 1/2 by 9 1/2 mile granite reef rising from the seafloor's soft sediment located and mapped by surveyor Edward Cordell in 1869.

