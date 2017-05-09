Daly City residents arrested in Civic...

Daly City residents arrested in Civic Center fatal shooting

Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

San Francisco police said they have arrested two Daly City residents in a Civic Center shooting that killed a man early Thursday morning. San Francisco resident Christian Centano was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in the area of McAllister and Larkin streets at 2:22 a.m., according to police.

