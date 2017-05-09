Daly City residents arrested in Civic Center fatal shooting
San Francisco police said they have arrested two Daly City residents in a Civic Center shooting that killed a man early Thursday morning. San Francisco resident Christian Centano was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in the area of McAllister and Larkin streets at 2:22 a.m., according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two opposite opinions
|10 hr
|Discussion
|3
|Photography Event at the 16th Street Train Stat...
|10 hr
|SparklePyre
|1
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|14 hr
|RiccardoFire
|10
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|17 hr
|Truth
|135
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mon
|anonymous
|203
|How Weird festival celebrates everything that m...
|Mon
|Spotted Girl
|1
|Lord of the Rings
|May 6
|anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC