Crews battle San Francisco potholes, backed by fresh millions
Potholes and uneven streets in San Francisco are a nightmare for drivers and Muni bus riders, who have to endure bumpy rides on streets filled with potholes. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee recommitted his efforts on getting The City's streets in tip-top shape in order to increase its Pavement Condition Index score, or PCI score, a measure used by the regional Metropolitan Transportation Commission to track the condition of pavement in Bay Area cities and counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Modeling Companies
|3 hr
|Jessica
|1
|Gang of colored boys take over Bart
|Mon
|Auto Phil
|12
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Sun
|Wondering
|143
|Norteno Gang Members Arrested In Connection Wit... (May '08)
|May 12
|San Diego 13 y Cl...
|71
|Cells that trim brain connections are linked to...
|May 12
|Humanspirit
|1
|Two opposite opinions
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|10
|Lesbians Love
|May 11
|Diana
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC