Crews battle San Francisco potholes, backed by fresh millions

Potholes and uneven streets in San Francisco are a nightmare for drivers and Muni bus riders, who have to endure bumpy rides on streets filled with potholes. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee recommitted his efforts on getting The City's streets in tip-top shape in order to increase its Pavement Condition Index score, or PCI score, a measure used by the regional Metropolitan Transportation Commission to track the condition of pavement in Bay Area cities and counties.

