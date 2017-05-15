Colorful yarn takes over exterior of San Francisco's Old Mint

Passersby walking past the Old Mint on Monday may have noticed an artistic takeover of its wrought iron fence: Colorful yarn-wrapped branches reach towards the sky, while more pieces of the humble textile are seen woven between the bars of the enclosure. The artwork comes courtesy of San Francisco Art Institute student Cristina Velzquez , who has spent the last three years completing a dual degree at the school.

