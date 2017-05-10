Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Summer of Love in San Francisco... and Cleveland
San Francisco is marking the 50th anniversary of the "Summer of Love" with a kaleidoscope of events celebrating the summer of 1967, when an estimated 100,000 young people made their way to the city's Haight-Ashbury district to be part of a fresh, hip scene. Back then, "San Francisco was fertile ground for an emerging counterculture movement that blossomed into a season that changed the world, giving rise to art, technologies, revolutionary politics, the international hippie lifestyle, and fostering emerging rock musicians," said Anthea Hartig, CEO and executive director of the California Historical Society.
