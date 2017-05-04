California students suspended for 'li...

California students suspended for 'liking' racist posts sue

Four California high school students have sued to challenge a school district's decision to suspend them for their online reactions to Instagram posts that included a black student and coach with nooses around their necks. The lawsuit filed this week in federal court in San Francisco says the four students at the Bay Area's Albany High School - three of whom are Asian - "liked" or commented on the offensive posts.

