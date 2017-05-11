California governor seeks smaller edu...

California governor seeks smaller education, child care cuts

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

California Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday dialed back his proposed cuts for schools and child care, citing an improved fiscal outlook since January that could cover $1.5 billion more in general fund spending. Most of that money would go to K-12 education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 3 hr Wondering 138
News Cells that trim brain connections are linked to... 8 hr Humanspirit 1
Two opposite opinions 10 hr Mark Rosenkranz 10
Lesbians Love 11 hr Diana 1
Nancy Pelosi 21 hr Smileys Male Comp... 2
Women need wives 22 hr Sheila 2
Photography Event at the 16th Street Train Stat... May 9 SparklePyre 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,874 • Total comments across all topics: 280,959,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC