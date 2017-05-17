California fraternity faces charges a...

California fraternity faces charges after trees cut down

19 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Federal authorities have charged a fraternity at California State University, Chico with illegally cutting down dozens of trees in a national forest during an initiation of new pledges, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fraternity was charged with downing the 32 trees at a campground during a weekend initiation in April in Lassen National Forest in Susanville, about 300 miles north of San Francisco.

