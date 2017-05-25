California bullet train opponents refile lawsuit over project
Opponents of California's bullet train have refiled a lawsuit against state legislation that allows high-speed rail money to be spent on electrification of Caltrain from south of San Jose to San Francisco. In a new filing Thursday, opponents named the lead plaintiff as the state of California, rather than the California High-Speed Rail Authority, and also named state Finance Director Michael Cohen.
