Bend an elbow in the Top of the Mark, high above San Francisco
Why: Because it's good to sit a few hundred feet above Nob Hill, scan the skyline and sip something. What: Set on the 19th floor of the Mark Hopkins Intercontinental Hotel, the Top Of the Mark has been a popular spot since it opened in 1939.
