Bay Area French expatriates voice relief at Macron's victory
Speaking in Paris in the wake of his convincing victory, French president-elect Emmanuel Macron vowed to protect the weak and bring France and the French together. French expatriates in the Bay Area welcomed the election of Emmanuel Macron with relief and optimism Sunday, with many celebrating the victory as a win for European unity and a break from France's mainstream political parties.
