Ascend the steps, scrutinize the murals and scan the skyline from Coit Tower in San Francisco

25 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

What: Coit Tower went up in 1933. Even if the wrap-around views from the top of Coit Tower weren't spectacular , the recently restored murals on the ground floor are a witty, provocative window into the hard times and lefty politics of the 1930s, well worth the price of admission by themselves.

