Appeals court set to hear arguments on Trump's revised travel ban

FILE PHOTO: A member of the Al Murisi family, Yemeni nationals who were denied entry into the U.S. last week because of the recent travel ban, shows the cancelled visa in their passport from their failed entry to reporters as they successfully arrive to be reunited with... President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people entering the United States from six countries faces its latest legal test on Monday before a federal appeals court in Virginia. The Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear an hour of oral arguments in the Trump administration's appeal of a March 16 ruling by Maryland-based federal judge Theodore Chuang.

