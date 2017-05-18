Amber Alert issued for San Francisco toddler
Authorities issued a Bay Area-wide Amber Alert on Friday seeking the safe return of a 21-month-old boy allegedly taken from San Francisco. Full details of the incident were not immediately available, but authorities said the boy, Makai Bangoura, was abducted at about 3 p.m. Thursday by 30-year-old Jason Lam , who was said to be suicidal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support President Trump
|32 min
|American
|3
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|33 min
|American
|146
|Nancy Pelosi
|Thu
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|3
|beware of phone tax scam
|Thu
|Maria
|1
|Maxine Waters/Nancy Pelosi
|Wed
|Father Brannigan
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|May 16
|anonymous
|205
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|May 16
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC