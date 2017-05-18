Amber Alert issued for San Francisco ...

Amber Alert issued for San Francisco toddler

Read more: SFGate

Authorities issued a Bay Area-wide Amber Alert on Friday seeking the safe return of a 21-month-old boy allegedly taken from San Francisco. Full details of the incident were not immediately available, but authorities said the boy, Makai Bangoura, was abducted at about 3 p.m. Thursday by 30-year-old Jason Lam , who was said to be suicidal.

