Amber Alert issued for San Francisco toddler

Authorities issued a Bay Area-wide Amber Alert on Friday seeking the safe return of a 21-month-old boy allegedly taken from San Francisco. Full details of the incident were not immediately available, but authorities said the boy, Makai Bangoura, was abducted at about 3 p.m. Thursday by 30-year-old Jason Lam , who was said to be suicidal.

