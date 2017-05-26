All Hail the Emperor of San Francisco

San Francisco is known for being accepting of nonconformists, but few people better exemplify the city's love of eccentricity than Joshua Abraham Norton, the self-proclaimed "Emperor of these United States." HOW RICE MADE ROYALTY Few monarchs have ruled as kindly or been as revered by their subjects as Joshua Abraham Norton - aka his Imperial Majesty Norton I. Calling himself the "Emperor of these United States" , Norton "ruled" from 1859 to 1880 from his home in San Francisco.

