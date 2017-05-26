All Hail the Emperor of San Francisco
San Francisco is known for being accepting of nonconformists, but few people better exemplify the city's love of eccentricity than Joshua Abraham Norton, the self-proclaimed "Emperor of these United States." HOW RICE MADE ROYALTY Few monarchs have ruled as kindly or been as revered by their subjects as Joshua Abraham Norton - aka his Imperial Majesty Norton I. Calling himself the "Emperor of these United States" , Norton "ruled" from 1859 to 1880 from his home in San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The bizarre 'Flintstones House' in a wealthy Sa...
|9 hr
|Parden Pard
|3
|Hey
|21 hr
|Person
|2
|AAA storage facility in Santa Cruz being in the...
|Wed
|narc
|2
|Trump administration appears to ease up on its ...
|Tue
|Wildchild
|3
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|May 23
|Truth
|170
|Support President Trump
|May 22
|Evenflow
|4
|Nancy Pelosi
|May 18
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC