All charges dropped against man shot ...

All charges dropped against man shot by SF police

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

All charges were dropped Wednesday against a mentally ill and unarmed man shot by San Francisco police in January in the city's Oceanview neighborhood, according to the public defender's office. Sean Moore, 43, was initially charged with a number of felonies and misdemeanors in connection with the Jan. 6 encounter with police at his home in the 500 block of Capitol Avenue that started when a neighbor called police around 4 a.m. to make a noise complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Two opposite opinions 1 hr Michaelmaceayres 5
Women need wives 6 hr Diana 1
Nancy Pelosi 21 hr Skeeter 1
Photography Event at the 16th Street Train Stat... Tue SparklePyre 1
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento Tue RiccardoFire 10
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... Tue Truth 135
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) May 8 anonymous 203
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,932,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC