All charges dropped against man shot by SF police

All charges were dropped Wednesday against a mentally ill and unarmed man shot by San Francisco police in January in the city's Oceanview neighborhood, according to the public defender's office. Sean Moore, 43, was initially charged with a number of felonies and misdemeanors in connection with the Jan. 6 encounter with police at his home in the 500 block of Capitol Avenue that started when a neighbor called police around 4 a.m. to make a noise complaint.

