All charges dropped against man shot by SF police
All charges were dropped Wednesday against a mentally ill and unarmed man shot by San Francisco police in January in the city's Oceanview neighborhood, according to the public defender's office. Sean Moore, 43, was initially charged with a number of felonies and misdemeanors in connection with the Jan. 6 encounter with police at his home in the 500 block of Capitol Avenue that started when a neighbor called police around 4 a.m. to make a noise complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two opposite opinions
|1 hr
|Michaelmaceayres
|5
|Women need wives
|6 hr
|Diana
|1
|Nancy Pelosi
|21 hr
|Skeeter
|1
|Photography Event at the 16th Street Train Stat...
|Tue
|SparklePyre
|1
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|Tue
|RiccardoFire
|10
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Tue
|Truth
|135
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|May 8
|anonymous
|203
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC