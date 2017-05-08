A European banking dynasty just made ...

A European banking dynasty just made a big move in Silicon Valley

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

The firm announced it's opening a San Francisco office in a bid to win business advising technology companies on deals. It has also hired Chris Gaertner as global head of technology, and Walid Khiari as a managing director in technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento 1 hr RiccardoFire 10
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 3 hr Truth 135
Two opposite opinions 5 hr American 2
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 18 hr anonymous 203
News How Weird festival celebrates everything that m... Mon Spotted Girl 1
Lord of the Rings May 6 anonymous 1
News San Francisco district attorney expands Uber la... (Aug '15) May 6 Lyft 3
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,732 • Total comments across all topics: 280,886,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC