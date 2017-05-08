A European banking dynasty just made a big move in Silicon Valley
The firm announced it's opening a San Francisco office in a bid to win business advising technology companies on deals. It has also hired Chris Gaertner as global head of technology, and Walid Khiari as a managing director in technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|1 hr
|RiccardoFire
|10
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|3 hr
|Truth
|135
|Two opposite opinions
|5 hr
|American
|2
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|18 hr
|anonymous
|203
|How Weird festival celebrates everything that m...
|Mon
|Spotted Girl
|1
|Lord of the Rings
|May 6
|anonymous
|1
|San Francisco district attorney expands Uber la... (Aug '15)
|May 6
|Lyft
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC