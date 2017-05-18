600 San Francisco students join forces to clean up Ocean Beach
Students Sophia S.,8, Woody S.,8, and Anson A., 7, play in the sand while participating in the 24th annual Kids Ocean Day Adopt -A-Beach Cleanup at Ocean Beach in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. less Students Sophia S.,8, Woody S.,8, and Anson A., 7, play in the sand while participating in the 24th annual Kids Ocean Day Adopt -A-Beach Cleanup at Ocean Beach in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, ... more Bella Luckey, 8, Saiana Elkins, 8, and Helene Franks, 8 look through the sand with their teacher Kevin Breakstone as they search for debris while participating in the 24th annual Kids Ocean Day Adopt -A-Beach Cleanup at Ocean Beach in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support President Trump
|4 hr
|SickoftheInvasion
|2
|Nancy Pelosi
|4 hr
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|3
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|8 hr
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|144
|beware of phone tax scam
|10 hr
|Maria
|1
|Maxine Waters/Nancy Pelosi
|Wed
|Father Brannigan
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Tue
|anonymous
|205
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|May 16
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC