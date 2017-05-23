$42 million San Francisco penthouse f...

$42 million San Francisco penthouse floor plan will drop, shatter your jaw

Perhaps these rendered images didn't due it full justice, but one look at the floor plans for the upcoming 181 Fremont penthouse, currently under construction in San Francisco's Yerba Buena neighborhood, will have you gasping for air. Whether you're shocked by the unabashed expansiveness of the top-floor home or appalled by its audacity, the layout for the 6,941-square-foot penthouse is hard to ignore.

