$42 million San Francisco penthouse floor plan will drop, shatter your jaw
Perhaps these rendered images didn't due it full justice, but one look at the floor plans for the upcoming 181 Fremont penthouse, currently under construction in San Francisco's Yerba Buena neighborhood, will have you gasping for air. Whether you're shocked by the unabashed expansiveness of the top-floor home or appalled by its audacity, the layout for the 6,941-square-foot penthouse is hard to ignore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump administration appears to ease up on its ...
|5 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|11 hr
|Truth
|171
|AAA storage facility in Santa Cruz being in the...
|Mon
|dope bag
|1
|Support President Trump
|Mon
|Evenflow
|4
|Nancy Pelosi
|May 18
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|3
|beware of phone tax scam
|May 18
|Maria
|1
|Maxine Waters/Nancy Pelosi
|May 17
|Father Brannigan
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC