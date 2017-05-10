3 suspect nabbed in fatal shooting in SF's North Beach
Three suspects were arrested in connection with the March slaying of a 21-year-old Fairfield man in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco, officials said Wednesday. The three suspects - 27-year-old Juan Lopez-Palacios of Hayward; 26-year-old Dean Mareta of San Francisco; and 39-year-old Vidal Sandoval of Oakland - were all arrested Tuesday on suspicion of being involved in the fatal shooting of Oswaldo Fuentes, police said.
