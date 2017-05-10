3 suspect nabbed in fatal shooting in...

3 suspect nabbed in fatal shooting in SF's North Beach

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Three suspects were arrested in connection with the March slaying of a 21-year-old Fairfield man in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco, officials said Wednesday. The three suspects - 27-year-old Juan Lopez-Palacios of Hayward; 26-year-old Dean Mareta of San Francisco; and 39-year-old Vidal Sandoval of Oakland - were all arrested Tuesday on suspicion of being involved in the fatal shooting of Oswaldo Fuentes, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Two opposite opinions 5 hr Michaelmaceayres 5
Women need wives 11 hr Diana 1
Nancy Pelosi Wed Skeeter 1
Photography Event at the 16th Street Train Stat... Tue SparklePyre 1
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento Tue RiccardoFire 10
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... Tue Truth 135
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) May 8 anonymous 203
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,954 • Total comments across all topics: 280,936,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC