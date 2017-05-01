3 deadly traffic accidents occur in 5 hour span in Bay Area
There have been a total of three deadly crashes within a five-hour span from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. In the first accident, at least one person died on northbound Highway 880 just south of Marina Blvd. in San Leandro, according to the California Highway Patrol. HOT-SPOT/SIG-ALERT #SanLeandro NB 880 at Marina Blvd all lanes now after after a FATAL accident.
