Who was on that big escorted plane over San Francisco?
Just before sunset on Saturday, a big military plane accompanied by eight fighter jets made several passes over the waterfront, occasionally releasing ribbons of red and blue smoke. The answer comes from the French consulate: That was Patrouille de France - "French Patrol" - the Gallic version of the Thunderbirds aerobatic team.
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|1 hr
|Louie
|7
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|196
|Labor Group Declares Itself A 'Sanctuary Union'...
|20 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|Sun
|cubeshaker
|61,385
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Sun
|Trash
|43
|butt shots (Mar '10)
|Sun
|Trash
|5
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|Sat
|Jock Strap
|7
