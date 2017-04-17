Who was on that big escorted plane ov...

Who was on that big escorted plane over San Francisco?

5 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Just before sunset on Saturday, a big military plane accompanied by eight fighter jets made several passes over the waterfront, occasionally releasing ribbons of red and blue smoke. The answer comes from the French consulate: That was Patrouille de France - "French Patrol" - the Gallic version of the Thunderbirds aerobatic team.

