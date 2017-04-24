What $5,600 rents you in San Francisco right now
Welcome to Curbed Comparisons , a regular column exploring what you can rent for a set dollar amount in different neighborhoods. Is one person's studio another person's townhouse? Let's find out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|7 hr
|CaptainAdderall
|6
|Gang of colored boys take over Bart
|12 hr
|wow
|3
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|Mon
|helmsenator
|61,387
|lil b
|Mon
|lil b
|1
|Matters Historical: Chief Louis Belloni, friend...
|Mon
|Midge
|1
|Build The Wall
|Mon
|Donald
|1
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|Mon
|Joe B
|9
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC