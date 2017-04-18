What $2,200 rents you in San Francisco right now
Welcome to Curbed Comparisons , a regular column exploring what you can rent for a set dollar amount in different neighborhoods. Is one person's studio another person's townhouse? Let's find out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|17 hr
|Twisty from WV
|7
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|Thu
|Berkeley Blows
|2
|Next 25 Articles
|Wed
|KCinNYC
|4
|century eggs - where to buy?
|Wed
|Radiologist
|5
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Wed
|Ex liberal
|45
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|Wed
|Yemmo
|8
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|Apr 17
|kyman
|61,386
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC