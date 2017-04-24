West Coast dockworkers to vote on labor-peace deal
West Coast seaports where work stoppages have affected billions of dollars in cargo could get long-term labor peace if dockworkers approve a new contract extension. Union leaders for 29 ports from Washington to California voted Friday in San Francisco to allow about 20,000 rank-and-file members to vote on a proposal from employers.
