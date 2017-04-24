West Coast dockworkers to vote on lab...

West Coast dockworkers to vote on labor-peace deal

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

West Coast seaports where work stoppages have affected billions of dollars in cargo could get long-term labor peace if dockworkers approve a new contract extension. Union leaders for 29 ports from Washington to California voted Friday in San Francisco to allow about 20,000 rank-and-file members to vote on a proposal from employers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento 3 hr cbo 1
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 16 hr Wondering 90
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... Thu Waikiki Vermin 11
Gang of colored boys take over Bart Thu Clayton Bigsby 10
News Bernal Heights artists, targeted after Ghost Sh... Thu Bernal Man 1
Train robbers Wed Tonto 2
Come October Sanctiary Cities O Federal funding Wed Defeat Elizabeth ... 2
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,639,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC