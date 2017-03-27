Vigil Slated for Missing San Francisco Toddler, Dead Mother

Nearly one year since two-year-old Arianna Fitts disappeared from San Francisco, people dedicated to locating the young girl are scheduled to gather on Saturday to hold a candlelight vigil. The missing toddler's mother Nicole Fitts was found dead in John McLaren Park on the morning of April 8. Recreation and Park Department employees found her body buried in a shallow grave near a playground and covered with a plywood board.

