Vigil Slated for Missing San Francisc...

Vigil Slated for Missing San Francisco Toddler, Dead Mother

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

Nearly one year since two-year-old Arianna Fitts disappeared from San Francisco, people dedicated to locating the young girl are scheduled to gather on Saturday to hold a candlelight vigil. The missing toddler's mother Nicole Fitts was found dead in John McLaren Park on the morning of April 8. Recreation and Park Department employees found her body buried in a shallow grave near a playground and covered with a plywood board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Breaking News! House has 216 votes!!! 5 hr he is risen 2
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house 21 hr 9 inches of love 5
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... Fri Well Well 42
Deepak Chapra has defective brain Fri wow 2
Maxine Waters Thu he is risen 6
Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested Mar 30 he is risen 2
century eggs - where to buy? Mar 30 he is risen 3
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for San Francisco County was issued at April 01 at 1:42PM PDT

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,603 • Total comments across all topics: 279,989,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC