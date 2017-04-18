VIDEO: San Francisco remembers 1906 e...

VIDEO: San Francisco remembers 1906 earthquake on 111th anniversary

Early Tuesday morning, the city of San Francisco is holding a ceremony in honor of the 111th anniversary of the 1906 earthquake that killed 3,000 people. The ceremony begins around 4:45 a.m. on the corner of 3rd and Market streets, and will include speeches from Mayor Ed Lee, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott, Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White, and former Mayor Willie Brown.

