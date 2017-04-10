'Vegetable Whisperer' Chef Plants The...

'Vegetable Whisperer' Chef Plants The Seeds Of His Own Reinvention

Some people call Jeremy Fox the "vegetable whisperer," the California chef who can coax remarkable flavors out of every part of his produce, even the flowers and leaves that most chefs throw away. One of his famous first-course dishes combines twice-shucked spring peas with macadamia nuts and white chocolate.

