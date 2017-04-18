UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for security reasons
There are 2 comments on the News Times story from 15 hrs ago, titled UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for security reasons. In it, News Times reports that:
In this Feb. 12, 2011 file photo, Ann Coulter waves to the audience after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington. Coulter's planned appearance at the University of California, Berkeley on April 27 has been canceled because of security concerns.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Times.
|
United States
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Libtards are close minded. No wonder thousands of dummycrats have lost their seats.
That party is done.
|
#2 19 min ago
All public funding to the City and to the University should be ended abruptly.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Next 25 Articles
|6 hr
|KCinNYC
|4
|century eggs - where to buy?
|14 hr
|Radiologist
|5
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|15 hr
|Ex liberal
|45
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|15 hr
|Yemmo
|8
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|Apr 17
|kyman
|61,386
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|196
|Labor Group Declares Itself A 'Sanctuary Union'...
|Apr 16
|tomin cali
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC