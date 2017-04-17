Uber looking to hire 15,000 more LA-a...

Uber looking to hire 15,000 more LA-area drivers

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Uber Technologies Inc. recently reached its goal of recruiting 12,000 new drivers in the greater Los Angeles area and now the company is looking to hire 15,000 more. The San Francisco-based ride-hailing service says its Work on Demand Initiative has enhanced economic opportunities for thousands of people throughout Southern California while also providing access to reliable transportation where it's needed the most.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... 13 hr Dirty dingus 44
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 15 hr kyman 61,386
punched my girlfriend in the face 17 hr Louie 7
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Mon Anonymous 196
News Labor Group Declares Itself A 'Sanctuary Union'... Sun tomin cali 2
butt shots (Mar '10) Sun Trash 5
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house Apr 15 Jock Strap 6
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,899 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC