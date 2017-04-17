Uber looking to hire 15,000 more LA-area drivers
Uber Technologies Inc. recently reached its goal of recruiting 12,000 new drivers in the greater Los Angeles area and now the company is looking to hire 15,000 more. The San Francisco-based ride-hailing service says its Work on Demand Initiative has enhanced economic opportunities for thousands of people throughout Southern California while also providing access to reliable transportation where it's needed the most.
