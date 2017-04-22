U.S. scientists to protest Trump poli...

U.S. scientists to protest Trump policies at Earth Day rally in Washington

15 hrs ago

U.S. scientists will stage an unprecedented protest on Saturday, a March for Science provoked by steep cuts President Donald Trump has proposed for science and research budgets, and growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge. The march in Washington, timed to coincide with the Earth Day environmental event, will put Trump's questioning of climate change and proposed cuts to federal science programs at center stage.

