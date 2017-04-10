Traffic delays at Tunnel Road in Berk...

Traffic delays at Tunnel Road in Berkeley due to sinkhole

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Motorists are advised to avoid westbound Tunnel Road in Berkeley as the road is closed because of a sinkhole that developed, police said. A sinkhole on Polk and Post streets in San Francisco was cordoned off by emergency cones Thursday, May 12, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Labor Group Declares Itself A 'Sanctuary Union'... 5 hr tomin cali 2
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 11 hr cubeshaker 61,385
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... 12 hr Trash 43
butt shots (Mar '10) 12 hr Trash 5
punched my girlfriend in the face 12 hr Trash 5
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 18 hr anonymous 195
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house Sat Jock Strap 7
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,475 • Total comments across all topics: 280,348,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC