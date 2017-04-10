Traffic delays at Tunnel Road in Berkeley due to sinkhole
Motorists are advised to avoid westbound Tunnel Road in Berkeley as the road is closed because of a sinkhole that developed, police said. A sinkhole on Polk and Post streets in San Francisco was cordoned off by emergency cones Thursday, May 12, 2016.
