Too easy on Trump? Dianne Feinstein heckled at San Francisco town hall

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein was interrupted by boos and jeers from protesters at a town hall meeting Monday, facing accusations from constituents that she wasn't doing enough to stand up to President Donald Trump. At a rare public forum in California, she told a mostly full auditorium at the San Francisco Scottish Rite Masonic Center that she was committed to opposing the Trump administration.

