Thousands of gallons of diesel fuel and oil leak from capsized barge in San Francisco Bay

Diesel fuel and hydraulic oil are leaking into the San Francisco Bay after powerful winds capsized a freight barge near the Oakland-San Francisco Bay Bridge on Friday. Authorities said they are preparing to clean a maximum of 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 300 gallons of lube oil.

