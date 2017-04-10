These 10 San Francisco police shootin...

These 10 San Francisco police shootings await charging decisions

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The San Francisco district attorney's office must still decide whether any charges are warranted against city police officers in the following 10 fatal shootings, which go back to September 2014. McWherter , 26, an armed man suffering from an apparent mental crisis, was killed after he shot and seriously wounded Officer Kevin Downs in the Sunset District on Oct. 14, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Haley 20,949
True affection Tue Micky 1
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) Tue Seduciary 16
Fire Pelosi Tue tired 1
Trump War Promises Tue lonesome october 1
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Tue Julios lottery ti... 187
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Apr 5 Poly 193
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,249,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC