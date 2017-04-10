These 10 San Francisco police shootings await charging decisions
The San Francisco district attorney's office must still decide whether any charges are warranted against city police officers in the following 10 fatal shootings, which go back to September 2014. McWherter , 26, an armed man suffering from an apparent mental crisis, was killed after he shot and seriously wounded Officer Kevin Downs in the Sunset District on Oct. 14, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Haley
|20,949
|True affection
|Tue
|Micky
|1
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|Tue
|Seduciary
|16
|Fire Pelosi
|Tue
|tired
|1
|Trump War Promises
|Tue
|lonesome october
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Tue
|Julios lottery ti...
|187
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Poly
|193
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC