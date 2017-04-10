The wittiest signs from the San Francisco March for Science
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of San Francisco on Saturday to participate in the March for Science. Walking from Justin Herman Plaza to Civic Center, many of the peaceful marchers were armed with clever signs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco power outage affects about 90000 ...
|1 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Labor Group Declares Itself A 'Sanctuary Union'...
|8 hr
|tomin cali
|4
|The dome of the Rotunda at City Hall was awash ...
|8 hr
|Burning Hunk of Love
|4
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|14 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|3
|Next 25 Articles
|Sat
|Yeti
|5
|butt shots (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Stinkley McFartin...
|6
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|Sat
|salley MaCkintosh
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC