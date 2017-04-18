The Unintended Consequences of San Fr...

The Unintended Consequences of San Francisco's Minimum-Wage Hike

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: National Review Online

On July 1st, San Francisco's minimum wage will increase from $13 to $14. One year after that, the Golden City will fulfill its promise of a $15 floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... 15 min rondel 1
century eggs - where to buy? 36 min Radiologist 5
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... 2 hr Ex liberal 45
punched my girlfriend in the face 2 hr Yemmo 8
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) Mon kyman 61,386
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Mon Anonymous 196
News Labor Group Declares Itself A 'Sanctuary Union'... Sun tomin cali 2
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,822 • Total comments across all topics: 280,411,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC