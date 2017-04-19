The students made a big difference': South San Francisco students...
The Martin Elementary School community, South San Francisco fire officials, members of the local Kiwanis chapter and more came together at a rally celebrating the bravery of two students who helped an apartment fire evacuation. In the face of smoke and flames, the courageousness of two South San Francisco elementary school students helped save their loved ones and neighbors from potential tragedy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|4 hr
|rondel
|1
|century eggs - where to buy?
|5 hr
|Radiologist
|5
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|6 hr
|Ex liberal
|45
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|6 hr
|Yemmo
|8
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|Apr 17
|kyman
|61,386
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|196
|Labor Group Declares Itself A 'Sanctuary Union'...
|Apr 16
|tomin cali
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC