The San Francisco Bay Area is the sta...

The San Francisco Bay Area is the star locale of new fiction and nonfiction book releases

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

The Bay Area has a long history of supplying authors with memorable settings, but there's an especially strong sense of place in these new releases by Bay Area authors. Donia Bijan starts her debut novel in San Francisco, then takes readers to her native Iran; "Oakland Noir" captures hidden corners of its namesake city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fire Pelosi 2 hr tired 1
Trump War Promises 4 hr lonesome october 1
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) 11 hr Julios lottery ti... 187
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Waikiki murderers 20,947
News Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use Apr 7 Solarman 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Apr 5 Poly 193
News Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi... Apr 5 Feinstein the Cad... 17
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,600 • Total comments across all topics: 280,222,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC