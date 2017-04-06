The Margin: This lovely San Francisco...

The Margin: This lovely San Francisco driveway can be yours for just $35,000

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Pssst, interested in buying a 7,200-square-foot San Francisco property in a ritzy neighborhood with views of the Golden Gate Bridge, for the bargain price of $35,000? There's just one catch: It's an alley. And you can't build anything on it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr OneMore 20,943
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Wed Poly 193
News Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi... Wed Feinstein the Cad... 17
Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name... Tue Tasia25 1
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house Apr 3 Tony Bennet 5
News Next 25 Articles Apr 2 Steve Eller 2
Breaking News! House has 216 votes!!! Apr 1 he is risen 2
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for San Francisco County was issued at April 07 at 5:17AM PDT

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,420 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC