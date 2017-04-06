The Margin: This lovely San Francisco driveway can be yours for just $35,000
Pssst, interested in buying a 7,200-square-foot San Francisco property in a ritzy neighborhood with views of the Golden Gate Bridge, for the bargain price of $35,000? There's just one catch: It's an alley. And you can't build anything on it.
