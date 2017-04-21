The least expensive unit in San Franc...

The least expensive unit in San Francisco is also the tiniest at

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Coming in at only 291 square feet, unit No. 406 at 195 Seventh St. is the smallest condo currently for sale at market rate in San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 36 min Anonymous 197
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house 23 hr Twisty from WV 7
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... Thu Berkeley Blows 2
News Next 25 Articles Wed KCinNYC 4
century eggs - where to buy? Apr 19 Radiologist 5
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... Apr 19 Ex liberal 45
punched my girlfriend in the face Apr 19 Yemmo 8
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,355 • Total comments across all topics: 280,463,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC